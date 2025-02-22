2NE1’s member Park Bom has once again sparked controversy with her latest social media activity revolving around Lee Min-Ho. Now, the actor’s agency has clarified it. Read on.

Since the last few days, 2NE1’s Park Bom has received negative comments from social media users after gaining attention with her recent social media activities. She has been mentioning Lee Min-Ho in her posts, sparking controversial speculations about their relationship. Min-Ho is a popular South Korean actor who has previously worked on several projects, including Legend of the Blue Sea, When The Stars Gossip, and more.

2NE1 member’s recent actions have left the fans wondering if she has been telling the truth. At the same time, others slammed the idol for putting out such a lie in public and entangling the actor in her lie. Now, the Korean actor’s agency has come forward to take a stand and shut down all the rumors about his relationship with the singer. Scroll ahead to learn more about it.

Park Bom recently opened back-to-back alleged Instagram accounts to share pictures with Lee Min-Ho. But that’s not what garnered attention from the netizens. It’s what she wrote in the caption. She deliberately called him “husband” and self-claimed that she was married to the actor. But as soon as the posts went viral, her agency forced her to take them down. Following the deleted post, she once again created another account. And on February 20, 2025, she came into the spotlight for sharing another post while speaking about Min-Ho.

On the new account of the K-pop idol Park Bom, she shared a message in the caption of the photo that she is alone, and it was Lee Min-Ho who asked her to do all this. Her caption can be read, “Hello, my loves. This is Park Bom. Actually, I am single. I posted everything because Lee Min Ho asked me to, but I just wanted to clarify that I am single. Have a great day!”

Even though we don’t know whether it is Park Bom’s original account or not, as it has not been confirmed yet, the post has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It has been surfacing all over the Korean social media platforms as well as everywhere. This whole situation has prompted Lee Min-Ho’s agency to take a step against it to stop all the speculations.

The actor’s agency, MYM Entertainment, has addressed the rumors related to Park Bom and issued an official statement. The agency stated that these speculations are not true and added, “He is not personally acquainted with Park Bom, so these [rumors] are baseless.”

This all started when Park Bom first posted a photo with Lee Min-Ho in September 2024 and called him “true husband.” Since then, it’s been a cycle of repetitive posts. What are your thoughts about it? Do you think 2NE1’s member is deliberately doing it for attention? Let us know.

