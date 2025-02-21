Kim Namjoon, known by his stage name RM, is one of the popular K-pop idols who has been winning hearts with his voice, musical skills, and good looks. He has always been a fan favorite since he debuted with the boy band BTS, consisting of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and V. However, once, RM made a confession during one of his Weverse live streams that sparked mixed reactions from netizens. While the ARMYs (as the BTS fandom is called) supported the idol’s confession, others argued, stirring up the internet.

In a live broadcast held in September 2023 to celebrate his birthday, the BTS member interacted with his fans and patiently answered all of their questions. One of his answers garnered a lot of attention. During the live session, RM read out one of the comments left by a fan that said, “BTS paved the way.” Though the idol started with a big laugh and questioned, “BTS paved the way?” he quickly added, “That’s funny, but that’s true, for sure, why not?” The phrase itself has always been quite controversial among the K-pop community. So, when the BTS leader admitted online, it sparked a debate.

Many people agreed that BTS definitely paved the path for many budding K-pop groups and idols to go global, while others argued that each group has carved its success with its own capability, has a separate identity, and has nothing to do with the boy band.

However, many K-pop artists like TWICE and Stray Kids’ Bang Chan have acknowledged BTS’ worth and admitted how the band helped them grow globally.

Sometime after this incident, when RM dropped the song Neva Play in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion in 2024, fans went gaga over it. The singer included the lyrics, “For Asia, man, we paved the way,” and reflected on his previous statement acknowledging BTS’ significant impact on global music.

Between the live session and the song release, fans took X (formerly known as Twitter) by storm and appreciated his candor. One wrote, “‘THATS TRUE’ YES TELL THEM KING,” another commented, “Oh, Kim Namjoon, you KNOW your worth !!!!!”

🐨 BTS PAVED THE WAY? that’s funny, but that’s true, for sure, why not? “THATS TRUE” YES TELL THEM KINGpic.twitter.com/2DLRlJ8kw3 — tani⁷ (@vantemims) September 14, 2023

“FOR ASIANS WE PAVED THE WAY” “”bts paved the way? that’s funny, but that’s true, for sure, why not?”” Oh kim namjoon you KNOW your worth !!!!! pic.twitter.com/PgtOl5dx4x — tay⁷ 🫧 bts year ! d-119 (@kimgayism) September 6, 2024

After the track Neva Play was released, fans were very excited to hear RM and Meghan Thee Stallion together. Although RM appeared in the music video as an anime version, his presence was unmistakable. His commanding, husky voice and Megan’s performance made the track super catchy. Meanwhile, as the other BTS members have been walking on their separate paths as solo artists, RM has been exploring new creative paths.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Turns Heads In Risque Outfit For ExtraL Music Video With Doechii, Netizens Say “We Love It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News