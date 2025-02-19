V or Kim Tae-Hyung is a South Korean singer and songwriter who debuted with the boyband BTS in 2016. Ever since his debut, he gained massive popularity over the years because of his unique voice range, dancing skills, and, well, his good looks. His fans have always been very intrigued to know more about him and his lifestyle.

Now, the singer has opened up about one of the most private moments of his nighttime routine, and we cannot stop gushing about it. Scroll ahead to find out what he does before going to bed and falling asleep.

V revealed that before he goes to bed, he always follows the same routine, which includes brushing his teeth, drinking a cold glass of water, and eating a gummy. It is then followed by rubbing some aroma oil below his nose to add some sweet smell before he can hug his pillow to slip into the sleeping world.

The BTS member further mentioned that it can take him 4 hours to get his sleep. But he doesn’t think much, mostly, he just zones out and then realizes he needs to fall asleep as well. Talking about what he prefers to wear while sleeping, V shared something that definitely left us gasping for some fresh air.

Well, it seems he doesn’t like much clothing while he’s getting ready to sleep. He said, “I sleep topless and with a pajama bottom, or else I can’t fall asleep.” V even mentioned that he likes to have a good aromatic smell to help him fall asleep faster, although he doesn’t know if that works or not.

We all sometimes love to gorge on late-night snacks. V doesn’t believe in snacks; he makes it into a massive meal and likes to order in things like bunsik (a Korean fast food), fried chicken, and sashimi. He further played a ‘This or That’ quiz about his favorite bedtime rituals. When he was asked to choose between Classical music or nature music to listen to before bed – he nodded at Classical one.

V was then asked what he would choose to have as a blanket texture – crinkly and cool or cozy and warm; he opted for the latter option. When asked about the blanket design, the BTS member chose plain and neat over checkered. He even shared that he doesn’t like to keep his nightlamp on while sleeping when asked in the quiz.

When asked if he likes a higher pillow or a lower pillow, the singer answered honestly and said ‘in-between.’ The Love Me Again singer chose the option of basic stretching before sleep over intense ab crunches. When V was asked if he likes to read before bed and if it’s a healing essay or a slow, touching novel – he responded with the latter one.

Do you know what comforts him before bed? A round of games and not online shopping. He even takes a blanket to sleep in summer as well. When asked which Winter essential he would like to have, a heating mattress pad or cozy fleece pants and socks, he chose none. Lastly, when V was asked which nature sounds he likes to hear between crickets and waves, he opted for the first option.

Well, V is unique in his own way. What do you think?

