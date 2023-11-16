Kim Taehyung, aka V, of the South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, but do you know who his celebrity crush is? BTS members are huge movie buffs who spend their time watching good shows and films when they are not working on new music. From RM recommending The Good Place to the group enacting Goblin’s iconic scenes, the septet has often expressed its love for cinema.

V, particularly, loves watching Hollywood films. The ‘Slow Dancing’ singer, who amasses over 62 million followers on Instagram, once revealed his Hollywood crush and his favorite film, and it’s safe to say the man has impeccable taste. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the whole world is crushing over the BTS singer’s visuals, which he playfully teased in his recently released debut album, Layover. So, when the singer announced his crush, it was sure to hit the headlines.

Today, let’s go back in time to when TaeTae went candid about his love for a Hollywood hottie and reaffirmed the same later on Instagram. Spoiler: He also managed to bag her attention on social media. Scroll ahead to know!

Well, if you could not make a guess, let us tell you that V is a huge fan of American and British actress Lily Collins. The K-pop star is smitten with Collins, and her film ‘Love, Rosie,’ also starring Sam Claflin, is one of his all-time favorite movies.

During an interview, V was asked to reveal his celebrity crush, and he took no time to declare his love for Lily Collins, adding that Love, Rosie (2014) is his favorite film of all time. V also finds The Notebook star Rachel McAdams pretty, but he once reaffirmed his love for the Emily In Paris star on Instagram, confirming she is his ultimate celebrity crush.

When the second season of Emily in Paris was released, Mindy Chen, who played the role of Ashley Park in the Netflix series, performed BTS‘ chart-buster Dynamite, and V was quick to take note of the same, immediately taking to his Instagram to share a clip of her gig, which also featured Lily Collins.

Fans were convinced Tae was living his fanboy dreams, and it only got better when she took to her Instagram stories to reciprocate the BTS star’s love. Lily Collins, aka Emily Cooper, wrote, “We’re in the stars tonight! #BTSARMY,” making a reference to Dynamite’s lyrics.

