BLACKPINK’s Lisa has broken yet another record, but what caught our eye is her epic celebration. The Thai singer has her ways of making a statement and recently channeled an IDGAF attitude when she marked her 1 billion Spotify streams celebrations for her inaugural single. For the untold, Lisa became the first K-pop soloist to reach one billion Spotify streams with her single MONEY from her debut album Lalisa. To commemorate the account, the singer ate her favorite meal, Khai Joew, on her Spotify billion plaque which she received for MONEY, and fans are now lauding her queen persona.

An unbothered artist who is redefining her superstar status with daring professional undertakings, Lisa is back to making headlines after a few setbacks over her Crazy Horse Paris cabaret performance. With intense calls for boycotts from Chinese media, fans, and K-netizens demanding her to drop her K-pop title, Lisa was at the receiving end of staunch criticism for her allegedly overtly sensual gig at Crazy Horse Paris.

Lisa has also been reportedly embroiled in a feud with her agency, YG Entertainment, and has no plans to renew her contract further, which may cause the disbandment of BLACKPINK, including Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. YG has also distanced itself from Lisa, refusing to address her latest controversies and not announcing BLACKPINK’s schedule after the group of four wrapped up their BORN PINK tour.

Amid the social media mayhem in view of BLACKPINK’s future, Lisa has solidified her status as a soloist, and Spotify’s billion-stream plaque is yet another testament to her prowess. While Jungkook of BTS recently overtook Lisa’s MONEY to become the most successful K-pop soloist as his song ‘Seven’ became the fastest track of all time to reach one billion Spotify streams, it’s noteworthy that BLACKPINK member was the first K-pop singer to reach the one billion mark.

Lisa, who never goes out of style, commemorated her feat with a scrumptious meal, eating it off on her billion-stream plate. Reacting to the rapper’s latest endeavors, many Blinks were in awe of Lisa’s queenly behavior and called it “iconic.”

“IDK, this is kind of iconic if you think about it,” one fan mentioned.

“I’m so glad she got her $1 billion plaque. But looking at how silent YG and BP account for this achievement, does this mean freedom?” mentioned another fan.

A third commented, “Who needs silverware when you’ve got a billion plaques? Bon appétit, Lisa!”

“This is why she’s the empress of K-pop,” added another X user.

BLACKPINK's Lisa eating ไข่เจียว off her Spotify billion plaque for ‘MONEY.’ pic.twitter.com/LrUiayZ7Ho — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2023

Lisa will forever be iconic for pulling off this stint. For more such K-pop updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Luxurious Villa Purchase Of Over $3.8 Million Was Allegedly Made In All Cash, Fans Hail The K-Pop Star & Say “Mommy Is Rich Rich”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News