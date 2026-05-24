Kim Soo-hyun is widely regarded as one of the highest-paid Korean actors, with an estimated net worth of millions. He’s got five Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and a Blue Dragon Film Award, just to name a few. Unfortunately, for a couple of years, the actor has been in the bad light for his connection to Kim Sae-ron’s death. It eventually took away his projects, but he still stands tall with his massive net worth.

Born in Seoul back in 1988, he’s spent close to twenty years building more than just a career as an actor; he’s built a financial powerhouse. Acting fees, a long list of endorsements, and smart real estate moves have turned him into a millionaire.

The only real question that remains is just how far his wealth stretches and what exactly brought him there. So, below is the analysis of Kim Soo-Hyun’s Net worth.

Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth

The “Queen of Tears” actor is said to have a net worth of around $117 million. https://t.co/jaLAYOc9h1 — Preview.ph (@previewph) March 27, 2024

According to GQ India, Kim Soo Hyun has a net worth of $117 million. He has worked on several popular series, including It’s Okay to Be Not Okay and Queen of Tears, which beat Crash Landing Into You to become the highest-rated TV K-series.

His acting fees alone are remarkable. According to Lifestyle Asia, Kim Soo-hyun commands around $423,000 per episode, taking home approximately $3.4 million for an eight-episode season. His ability to anchor a production and guarantee viewership has kept those rates climbing.

This per-episode rate sets the benchmark for top-tier Korean drama talent and forms the foundation of his annual income.

Kim Soo-hyun Brand Endorsements

Kim Soo Hyun ranked first again in the male actor voting poll, surpassing 1 million votes amid anticipation for his upcoming Disney+ series Knock-Off.https://t.co/FEUk3ZX9iq pic.twitter.com/AnEXGQDwwj — Van 🍕🍹 (@vanessaalthea26) May 20, 2026

According to GQ India, brand endorsements bring in approximately $6.6 million annually, with confirmed partnerships spanning 17 brands. Reportedly, he further earned nearly 100 billion KRW through roles in Korean and Chinese commercials, cementing his reputation as a top CF star. This endorsement power is what separates his wealth from peers who match him on screen but not in the bank.

Inside His Real Estate

Real estate really makes up a big chunk of Kim Soo-hyun’s wealth. Koreaboo says he owns three units in Seoul’s Galleria Foret complex; he bought them in 2013, 2014, and 2023, respectively. Just this April, a similar unit there sold for about $6.43 million, which is wild considering the same type of property was worth $3.79 million less back in 2020.

He has also picked up a 297-square-meter unit for $3.5 million in the same building, as well as another luxury place nearby for around $2.6 million.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Investment Soars in Market Price – https://t.co/SYlbWLzJTG pic.twitter.com/Xc9fC4GbfI — KDrama Buzz ✪ (@KDramaBuzzz) April 26, 2024

It’s fair to say that Kim Soo-hyun’s net worth in 2026 is pretty impressive despite him being tangled in the most controversial publicity in recent years. Luckily, he has been cleared in the case.

As for his career, he’s managed to keep his career steady for years, landing hit dramas, dominating brand deals, and making smart property investments. He is also called the “King of Commercials” by outlets and millions of his fans, thanks to his massive influence in advertising.

With his name cleared, fans can expect him to make a comeback in acting soon, which will definitely help him build his net worth in the coming years.

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