The never-ending, controversial drama between actor Kim Soo-Hyun and late actress Kim Sae-Ron has taken another turn. The Queen of Tears actor has taken further legal action against the bereaved family and YouTuber Kim Se-Ui of Garo Sero Research Institute. He has charged them with an additional lawsuit and criminal complaint based on spreading false claims and fabricated evidence.

For those who don’t know, right after Kim Sae-Ron committed suicide, her family members and her alleged aunt started to blame Soo-Hyun for her death. They even claimed he had a relationship with the late actress when she was a minor. This sparked the whole controversy, leaving people shocked and disgusted with the actor. Since then, a lot of evidence has been submitted to prove each of their stories, and even the actor held a press conference to prove his innocence. But nothing is able to stop the eruption of the scandal.

What Is This New Lawsuit That Kim Soo-Hyun Has Filed?

On June 23, 2025, Kim Soo-Hyun’s legal team, L.K.B. & Partners, released an official statement confirming that the actor and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, have charged the YouTuber and the bereaved family of Sae-Ron with another lawsuit. The statement further claimed that these charges were based on the false accusations made during Kim Se-Ui’s press conference.

A month back, at the press conference, Kim Se-Ui played an audio file, which claimed that Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron had been in a relationship since she was in middle school. The YouTuber claimed it to be the Bloodhounds actress’ voice, but the actor’s side suggested that it was created using AI deep voice technology. However, the Garo Sero Research Institute YouTuber further alleged that It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actor offered the whistleblower 4 billion KRW to retrieve the file for him and that he even assaulted the person when his offer was turned down.

Now, Kim Soo-Hyun’s legal team has denied all these accusations and called them “baseless lies”. The L.K.B. & Partners have further stated that they have submitted a criminal complaint against the forged audio clip. As per their official statement (via Koreaboo), “Kim Se-Ui and the late Kim Sae-Ron’s family went beyond merely spreading false information based on a forged audio file, they even filed a criminal complaint against actor Kim Soo-Hyun, accusing him of false charges and violations of the Child Welfare Act. This is a clear and serious case of false accusation.”

The statement concluded with, “Gold Medalist and actor Kim Soo-Hyun have taken swift legal action by filing this additional lawsuit and criminal complaint against Kim Se-Ui and the family of the late Kim Sae-Ron. We will do everything we can to ensure that they are held fully accountable under the law and according to due process.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BTS’ Suga Makes History With 5 Billion Won Donation For Autism Care Center With ‘MIND’ Music Program

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News