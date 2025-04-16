Back in 2021, Seo Ye-Ji got caught up in a controversy as bullying allegations against her from her high school era resurfaced. Things started to escalate soon, and the actress lived life low-key. She stayed away from the limelight for years, and after a long gap, she finally returned to the industry and took up a self-parody project in which she talks about her past life wrapped in humor.

Ye-Ji is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the present time. From featuring in It’s Okay Not to Be Okay to starring in Eve, she showcased a variety of her skills, but even then, her past allegations tarnished her career so much that she had to step down from any activities. Now, as Kim Soo-Hyun was getting grilled for his dating controversy, the actress was also dragged into the mix for having a past with the actor.

However, Seo Ye-Ji has been unfolding all the claims against her with humor, and on April 14, 2025, she shared a cryptic post as reported by the Korean outlet Sports Seoul (via KBizoom). In the post, she indirectly talked about her state of mind after all the adverse reactions she received to all the bullying allegations that surfaced and how she got involved in Soo-Hyun’s case without being a part of it. On her social media platform, she posted, “Don’t treat me carelessly just because I pretend to be fine.”

After a hiatus, when Seo Ye-Ji returned to the showbiz, she appeared on a variety show last month. In that episode, she talked about how stressed she was mentally after her life got scrutinized by people. Opening up about it, she said, “Sometimes I receive a lot of stress from misconceptions that spread even when I’ve said nothing at all.” This came after she was accused of being one of the “concubines” of Kim Soo-Hyun, as his controversial past with Kim Sae-Ron was surfacing everywhere. For those who don’t know, there were claims that he dated the Bloodhounds actress when she was a minor.

Seo Ye-Ji’s latest appearance on the Coupang Play show, SNL season 7, takes on several skits in which she parodies her life. In one such segment, she said, “I’m going to gaslight the SNL crew into making this fun,” hinting at her gaslighting scandal. In another incident, when YouTuber Kim Won-Hoon talked about his stiff neck, the actress joked, saying, “It’s just firm,” referring to her past nickname Kim Ttak-ttak that was given to her because of her alleged dominating behavior.

Well, what are your thoughts about Seo Ye-Ji’s cryptic posts and the parodying technique while hinting at her life?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Red Velvet’s ‘Heel Incident’ Apology Resurfaces As THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo Faces Backlash Over AirPod Scandal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News