BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie both have owned the stage at Coachella 2025 as solo artists, but fans were busy spotting their interactions at the event amid their ‘feud’ rumors. Apparently, when Lisa was performing, Jennie didn’t attend her show but instead went to watch Lady Gaga’s set. However, during Jennie’s performance, Lisa and Rose cheered for her the most from the audience.

Amid all of their “bad relationship” rumors, this incident gained a lot of attention from netizens. Many shared video clips on X (previously known as Twitter) where Jennie can be seen enjoying Lady Gaga’s show from the audience, whereas Lisa was also one of the performers that night. Netizens tried to prove the point that one BLACKPINK member ditched another BLACKPINK member just because of Gaga.

A lot of netizens took to X and shared their opinions regarding the whole situation. One of them wrote, “Going to see Lady Gaga stage but not your group member. Reminder that she actually was there present but didn’t go to see Lisa but other performers lmaooo She hates Lisa so much proof part 12345.” Another tweet can be read, “Blinks are upset Jennie attended Gaga’s show but not Lisa’s at #Coachella2025.” One of the netizens commented, “But she didn’t come to watch Lisa? The gag.”

However, many netizens have been refuting these claims. Following the series of tweets that suggested Jennie went to watch Lady Gaga’s show in spite of Lisa’s performance, a lot of people showed how Jennie watched the set along with Lisa and Rose. One such X user shared a clip with a caption, “JENNIE WATCHED LADY GAGA’S COACHELLA SET WITH ROSÉ & LISA!!”

Jennie, Lisa, and Rose were spotted together at Lady Gaga’s Coachella show, where Jen was wearing sunglasses. If that wasn’t enough, people even pointed out how Lisa and Rose screamed and cheered for Jennie during her performance the next day like true besties.

They were even seen together sharing some backstage moments that went viral all over the internet. Rose and Lisa danced like fangirls on Jennie’s tracks, which created a lot of buzz. But let us know what do you think of all this?

