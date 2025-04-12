BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-pop bands featuring Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. The band debuted in 2016 and won millions of hearts with their performance and songs. It became a globally acclaimed band. However, after parting ways from their label, YG Entertainment, the idols went on their separate paths.

The singers focused on their solo careers, some stepped into the acting industry simultaneously while working on their albums. However, amid all these, their fans often questioned their relationship that they have now after disbanding. Sometimes Lisa got blamed for not being very vocal about her support for the other members of her band. Now, a video has resurfaced showing how Lisa and Jennie ignored each other, sparking discussions online.

Even though Rose and Jisoo have often been seen talking about the other members of BLACKPINK and showering their love and support, this clip of Jennie and Lisa showed one of their brief run-ins where they ignored each other. The video went viral on TikTok and stirred up a conversation among netizens about why they continued on their paths without acknowledging each other. The video currently has over 3.1 million views.

Many slammed the BLACKPINK members for their behavior, but BLINKs (the fandom of BLACKPINK) came forward to defend their favorite idols. One of the comments that suggested the changed behavior of Jennie and Lisa stated, “She was smiling and looking at Lisa, but she was ignored. NOOOOOO.” Another comment on TikTok read, “In the video, you can see Lisa moving her hands to greet Jennie but Jennie walked past her.” One of the TikTok users wrote, “As an OG blink, it hurts to see my JenLisa going into their separate paths. And the bonds and moments they shared will haunt me/us forever.”

People pointed out from Lisa’s outfit that the video clip was from BLACKPINK’s 8th anniversary celebration that was held in August 2024. Fans suggested that, as they had attended the event together, they didn’t need to acknowledge or greet each other unnecessarily. Many requested not to jump to any conclusion.

One such fan said, “They literally talked y’all. They might be busy.” Another fan wrote, “Girl, this is an old video. Don’t jump straight into conclusion without knowing the real situation. They are human like us, let them be a human, not a robot.” Another comment read, “I’m crying, they were at the same event, Jennie probably needed to rush somewhere, it’s not that deep.”

For the unversed, Lisa recently stepped into the acting industry with an American series, The White Lotus 3, and garnered a lot of appreciation from the viewers. On the other hand, Jennie has already made a mark with her acting prowess in The Idol. What are your thoughts?

