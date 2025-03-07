Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa, has been making waves across the globe. From releasing her debut solo studio album to being featured in an American series, The White Lotus 3, and performing at the 2025 Oscars, the list continues! However, amid all of these accomplishments, controversy followed her path. Recently, the K-pop idol appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and her clip where she chose dance over singing or rapping went viral, sparking reactions from netizens.

People started to question her global stardom, and some even slammed the BLACKPINK member for not being truthful to her audience and fans. A few days back, the singer was embroiled in another controversy when netizens accused her of lip-syncing at the Oscars. Now, this interview sort of proved that theory.

During her appearance on the popular American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lisa opened up about many things. She shared her experience being on the Oscars’ red carpet, talked about how scary it was on the harness while performing at the Oscars, her work in The White Lotus 3, her album Alter Ego, and more. However, when Jimmy Kimmel asked about her Karaoke session, a shortened clip from the conversation went viral.

In the snippet, in a shocking tone, Jimmy asked, “You don’t sing?” To this, the singer can be heard saying, “I don’t. I am more like a dance. I love to dance.” Kimmel further enquired, “You’re one of those people who gets up on the stage and kind of in the background and doesn’t, really?” Lisa continued to explain, “I feel weird for me to like grab the mic and sing or rap.” Though she was talking about Karaoke, netizens quickly criticized her in every possible way.

Anti-fans took social media platforms by storm and slammed the singer for being talentless yet receiving such appreciation. On X (previously known as Twitter), one of the users wrote, “Girl, a decade into your career u still feel weird to grab the mic & sing? Oh well, she’s a rapper, but can she even write her own rap?” The video clip has also been surfacing on Instagram. One of her anti-fans commented, “And blinks (BLACKPINK fandom) says she doesn’t lip sync.” Another one wrote, “Gurl, wake up, you are a singer and you have an album why does singing seem disgusting to you?”

However, Lisa’s fans supported her and defended the K-pop artist with all their might. Many suggested watching the full interview to understand what she was talking about. One such fan wrote in the comment section, “It’s funny how people are cutting clips from an entire video and hating on her without context. GROWWWW UP!!!”

Well, Lisa has been coming under fire every now and then. What are your thoughts about this whole fiasco?

