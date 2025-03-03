It was the Oscars night, and Hollywood decked up in all its glitz and glamor. While the A-listers walked the red carpet, looking gorgeous in their respective outfits, it was the Korean stars who turned the event even more glamorous. Not only did BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who also debuted in the acting industry with The White Lotus 3, make an appearance, but also, popular Korean actor Rowoon brought in the bling that the red carpet missed.

As we have already discussed the best and worst-dressed celebs at the Oscars last night, here’s what we think about the Korean stars’ fashion affair at the event. Scroll ahead to learn more.

Lisa is the first K-pop idol who not only made an appearance at the Academy Awards but also performed and owned the stage like a diva. For the red carpet look, she opted for a modern and elegant ladytux from the brand Markgong. The outfit featured a long black coat, which she paired with a white floor-length shirt. However, it was the red flower broach on the tux that added a pop of color and edge to the whole look.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa looked absolutely comfy and savvy in her outfit. She didn’t add any heavy jewelry and opted for a minimalistic look with a pair of small hoops, winged liner, glossy lip shade, and soft curl locks. For the Vanity Fair after-party, she went for a gothic look. She wore a leather gown that featured a bodice, a lacey cover-up. Lisa completed the outfit with a neckpiece and messy hairdo. She showed she can eat up both of the looks – be it a cool and sharp tux or an edgy all-black outfit.

On the other hand, it was Rowoon’s debut at the Oscars last night. He definitely slayed at the event. The popular Korean actor, who is known for his performance in K-dramas like Tomorrow, Extraordinary You, and Destined With You, turned into a blingy affair. He wore a sparkly black blazer embedded with embellishments and ditched the usual shirt and tie look. Instead, he went with a white t-shirt and a tiny indie sleaze scarf knotted in a tie look. The former SF9 member completed the look with matching black pants, a statement brooch, and a studded ring.

Rowoon and Lisa definitely raised the bar in fashion when they walked the red carpet wearing their personalities on their sleeves. It was amazing to see how the international stars are getting a space to showcase their talents to the whole world.

Well, let us know your thoughts about Rowoon and Lisa’s lookbook from the Oscars 2025. Whose outfit choice did you like the most?

