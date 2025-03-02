BLACKPINK’s Lisa is ruling millions of hearts with her musical skills and acting prowess as she debuted in the industry with an American series, The White Lotus 3. On the other hand, she has been dropping hints about her solo album, Alter Ego, which has ignited a lot of anticipation among her fans. However, once it fell, her fans were over the moon and were not even disappointed with the materials she came up with.

The tracks have been garnering a lot of attention from listeners. Lalisa’s music video FUTW has 8.7 million views, which is quite an exceptional number for a solo release. However, there have been reports of a drastic drop in her album sales. Scroll ahead to know the truth behind it.

The Hanteo Chart has disclosed that Lisa’s album, Alter Ego, sold 30,400 copies on the day of its release, which is not a small amount. But, if you compare it with her previous album, LALISA, it sold 330,129 copies within 24 hours of the first day of its sale, which is almost ten times more than the sales of Alter Ego. This created a lot of fuss, leaving some of her fans wondering about the reported sales. This sharp decline in sales sparked shocked reactions from netizens as Lisa’s popularity grew much higher after her solo release, LALISA, in 2021 after leaving her band BLACKPINK.

People took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and commented, “Why are they so low/gen?” Another wrote, “Lisa is so popular, this doesn’t make sense.” One of the X users exclaimed their shocked mental state and wrote, “Excuse me?”

why are they so low /gen https://t.co/fKQZHhJRGh — 𝚍𝚒𝚊 ᯓ★ alter ego (@velvetcynic) March 1, 2025

However, there could be a reason for the drastic drop in her album sales. After they departed from YG Entertainment as a band, every member, including Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, set up their label to handle their solo work. Lisa’s label, LLOUD, is partnered with RCA Records, responsible for her solo music. Lisa’s primarily advertised sales venue is the LLOUD X RCA Records site. From the website, people can easily buy the album directly.

As per Hanteo reports, the sales must be reported from specific shops around South Korea. For most album releases, people worldwide have to buy from these specific shops to get the album at all. However, as Lisa has her distribution, many fans can buy directly from the website, which might explain the lower sales rates. The singer’s fans shared these explanations on X.

One wrote, “Lol, Lisa has her online store, and we can order her albums and goods directly from this website! We don’t care about Korea.” Another commented, “Maybe her official store sales don’t count for Hanteo, but I’m sure she’ll be much happier if you buy her album from her website, and no corrupt Korean association takes the credit.”

Maybe her official store sales doesnt count for Hanteo but I’m sure she’ll be much happier if you buy her album from her website and no corrupt Korean association takes the creditshttps://t.co/yeiqxxdEaJ https://t.co/88UY6lg2EA — cancan 🧚‍♀️🪽 (@tubatu_iq) February 28, 2025

What are your thoughts about Lisa’s album sales drop? For those who don’t know, she is all set to take the stage on fire at the Oscars 2025, along with Doja Cat and Raya.

