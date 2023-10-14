The South Korean romance comedy Love Reset is currently making hundreds and thousands of people laugh. The movie is a fit for the audience who are deeply in love with romantic K-dramas, as it is just a shorter version of them. While the movie has been in the theatres for 11 days, it has already reached a new milestone, attracting one million people to watch it. Scroll down for all the details.

Starring Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min, the movie revolves around an estranged couple. It is mostly labeled as a light-hearted romance movie with the right amount of gags.

Love Reset arrived in theatres across South Korea on October 3 and, since then, has been ruling among the audience. While the movie was the only one thriving earlier, it faced tough competition from Song Joong-ki’s Hopeless. The movie was released on October 11, with 31,843 people catching it in the theatres. However, Love Reset surpassed Hopeless’ opening day viewer count with its Day 9 viewership of 41,285. The movie recorded 855,911 moviegoers in its first nine days.

Now, as per Soompi, the movie has been at the top of the Korean box office since Day 1. After completing its 11 days in theatres, the movie has finally surpassed 1 million moviegoers, as the Korean Film Council announced. The movie’s cast and makers, also titled 30 Days, are currently rejoicing with the movie’s new milestone.

For the unversed, Love Reset follows the story of a married couple played by Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min. As they fall out of love, the duo seeks divorce, but when their split is set to be confirmed in 30 days, they lose their memory in a car accident. The rest of their journey is filled with romance and comedy.

