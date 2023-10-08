Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki is back after taking a brief paternal break and is coming to the theatres with the neo-noir thriller, Hopeless. The film, which recently premiered at the Busan Film Festival on October 7, is one of the most-anticipated Korean films of all time. Being the top Hallyu star that Song Joong-ki is, it is expected that the ‘Descendants of the Star’ would charge a hefty amount for his comeback project. But we bet never in your wildest dreams could you have ever imagined his fees for the upcoming film. Scroll below to know all the details.

Song Joong-ki welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Katie Louise Saunders in June. The ‘Descendants of the Sun‘, in a surprise announcement, earlier this year revealed he is set to embrace parenthood and has registered his marriage to Katie, a British actress. For the unversed, Song Joong-ki was previously married to his ‘DOTS’ co-star Song Hye-kyo, but the couple filed for divorce just after 16 months of their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Song Joong-ki is one of the richest Korean actors, with an estimated net worth of 24 million USD, Aside from his dramas and films, the actor also is one of the most sought-after Korean faces of international brands, bagging numerous collaborations, and endorsements, and his income is only expected to grow in the coming years.

The Hallyu star is also one of the highest-paid actors, but did you know how much he charged for the upcoming film Hopeless? Not even a penny. Yes, that’s right! The actor has yet again impressed his fan base Ki Aile and has reportedly not charged any money for his appearance in the film, which marks his comeback after a brief hiatus. According to a Koreaboo report, the production for Hopeless was low-budget, therefore, Song Joong-ki decided to slash his fees, and not charge any money, as he just wanted to be part of the project. In an interview earlier, Joong-ki had revealed that he was fascinated by the story and was excited to be a part of it.

Song Joong-ki is known for his performance in dramas like Vincenzo, A Werewolf Boy, and Arthdal Chronicles among others.

Are you also excited about Song Joong-ki’s upcoming projects? Let us know!

Must Read: When Song Joong Ki’s ‘A Werewolf Boy’ Co-Star Park Bo Young Admitted Falling For Him After Slapping Him Hard, Fueling Their Dating Rumors; Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News