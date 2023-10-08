BLACKPINK is undoubtedly one of the A-lister K-pop groups in South Korea. The members, including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose, enjoy massive fan following because of their epic performances. The BLINKS, the name used for all BLACKPINK fans, love them individually for their separate personalities. And, out of all the four, Jennie is currently living the time of her life being among the most popular K-Pop idols.

This BLACKPINK member needs no introduction. Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim, being one of the most talented ones, has been exploring various fields on her own, including acting, singing and rapping.

The K-pop idol has earned a royal lifestyle for herself, thanks to her hardwork and dedication. Today, let’s take a look at Jennie’s car collection.

Porsche Macan

Jennie’s car collection undoubtedly screams luxury as she owns a Porsche Macan worth $59,250 and guess what…this is the least expensive car in her garage. Yes, you read that right. The exotic and seamlessly styled car has a number of engine variants and paint schemes, giving way too many options to choose from. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that comes with the base Macan is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This eventually helps the car to have 0 to 60 mph acceleration of 6.0 seconds and a top speed of 144 mph.

Cadillac Escalade

The BLACKPINK member also owns an Escalade from Cadillac’s flagship SUV series priced at $81,590. This classic variant comes with a powerful 6.2L V8 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and gives a quick acceleration of 5.9 seconds to the car. The top speed of the SUV is 110 mph.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Next comes the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which remains the king of the luxury full-size sedan segment and one of the favourites of almost all celebrities. The build quality of this car is also top-notch and is priced at $112,650. The S-Class comes with its powerful 3.0L inline-6 engine paired with an electric motor and a 9-speed automatic transmission, providing the sedan a remarkable 0–60 mph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph.

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

This car is undoubtedly a special one for Jennie as she customised the car herself. Last year, Porsche and Jennie had joined hands in directly designing this car through a program named Sonderwench program and this was the first time when a Korean celebrity designed a car for herself. The car has Jennie’s English name, Jennie Ruby Jane, engraved on the side of the car and also features a Jennie Ruby Jane logo. The standard model of this car costs $113,000 without any customization.

Jennie claims that the design of the car is inspired by the image of pure clouds within the intense black and that’s why she chose the colors blue and black and blue for the exterior of her luxury car. For the interior, she chose white to create the feeling of floating amid the clouds.

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo is a unique example in the world of electric vehicles as it has a two-speed transmission. The 0-60 mph sprint time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 153 mph, also certifies it as a Porsche, giving it an extra boost.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Jennie also owns a Porsche 911 Turbo S worth $207,500. This car comes with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine and a smooth-shifting 7-speed automatic transmission, providing it an acceleration from 0 to 60 in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is one of the most expensive cars in Jennie’s garage, worth $235,000. Jennie has a pink Huracan Evo Spyder that looks stunning despite its irregular paint scheme. The Huracan has a 5.2-liter V-10 engine along with a 7-speed automatic transmission that provides the car with an unbelievable 0–60 acceleration time of just 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph.

