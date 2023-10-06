IU, whose real name is Lee Ju-eun, is one of the most celebrated personalities in South Korea. While her talent is praised widely, she is also considered as the most ideal woman by many other celebs, including BTS’ Jungkook. Throughout her career sopan of 15 years, the idol has given many hit tracks that top the playlist of music buffs. However, fame indeed comes with its own consequences. While IU is a well-known personality in the industry, she is currently dealing with a lot following the plagiarism claims. And, in the latest update, she has received death threats amid a legal battle.

It was in 2007 when the Korean idol signed with LEON Entertainment and later made her musical debut at 15. As she started off early, she soon became one of the most lauded singers in the country.

Coming back to the discussion, IU was accused of plagiarism earlier this year by an online community. The singer’s tracks, including The Red Shoes, Good Day, Pitiful, Celebrity, and more were claimed to be similar to a few Korean and foreign songs. In response to the claims, the singer’s agency EDAM Entertainment dismissed them and labeled them as groundless and false rumors. They also announced to take legal action against the community spreading these rumors.

Now, the K-pop idol’s agency has shared an update about their action against the netizens who spread the rumor and revealed they have filed a lawsuit against them for engaging in malicious and defamatory practices. As per Koreaboo, IU’s agency’s statement read, “We have filed claims for damages against the alleged for defamation, violation of rights, and all illegal acts committed by the alleged. We have filed a request to receive personal information on the alleged and are currently waiting for the court’s decision. Once we receive the information, we will hold them legally accountable for their actions.”

While the agency is now trusting the law of the country to punish the netizens, they revealed that IU recently received death threats amid the legal battle. In the statement, EDAM Entertainment mentioned how Police were called to their office and the idol’s residence after receiving the threats. It read, “Recently, the threats of violence against the artist have escalated beyond any acceptable threshold, and police were called to our offices, Kakao Entertainment, and the artist’s residency. The artist was filming at the time the threats were made, and after police confirmed the situation called for security, we stepped up the number of security protecting her.”

While the internet gives everyone the power to question celebrities, netizens must understand not to cross the line or hurt anyone verbally or emotionally. Many Korean celebrities, including BTS’ Jungkook, V, Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and more have previously reported being on the receiving end of death threats.

