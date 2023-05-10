Lee Ji-eun, who is popularly known as IU among her massive fandom, is now facing false allegations from an anonymous individual who accused her of plagiarism for her six songs. IU is not only a popular South Korean actress but also has quite a name in the music industry. After the allegations, the songstress’ agency filed a complaint against it. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

For the unversed, the actress gained quite a name in K-drama after her performance in Moon Lovers, Hotel Del Luna and others. She was recently seen in another K-drama, Dream. She is known by her stage name.

Earlier this week, Seoul’s Gangnam Police Station received a charge report filed against IU by an anonymous individual who claimed she has plagiarised six of her songs, including Red Shoes, Boo, Celebrity, BBIBBI, Good Day and Pitiful, as reported by Allkpop. The charge file claimed, “All 6 of these songs closely resemble the original songs in melody, rhythm, and code progression, and in the case of songs like ‘The Red Shoes’, the resemblance is clearly noticeable even in the ears of the general public. Especially, all 6 songs are suspected of plagiarizing the intro.”

And it’s true that back in 2013, when IU first released The Red Shoes, she was attacked by plagiarism accusations as the song resembled Here’s Us by German band Nekta.

The individual further claimed against Singer IU, “The accused (IU) refused to respond to her plagiarism accusations despite their numerous occurrences, instead reporting and erasing all such accusations on SNS for copyright violations. Therefore, the accuser has decided to file a report after witnessing a lack of public awareness regarding the numerous accounts of plagiarism which have been taken down irrationally on SNS for copyright reasons, and additionally as an issue of a failure of legal authorities to fulfill their duties responsibly in determining the amount of damages that those faced with copyright violation accusations must pay.”

Now, Singer IU’s agency EDAM entertainment responded to all the allegations and refuting all the rumours they wrote on their Instagram handle, “We have not been officially contacted by the investigative agency, and we first became aware of the accusation through an article. The contents of the accuser mentioned in the media are also unconfirmed, and the details are being investigated.” Her agency has filed a complaint against the party with the investigative agency for spreading false information regarding online posts that raised suspicions of her plagiarism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDAM ENT Official (이담엔터테인먼트) (@edam.official)

IU’s agency claims they will take legal action for committing a crime in spreading false information. Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

