Alan Rickman played an integral and pivotal role in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise as Severus Snape. However, have you ever wondered how much the late veteran actor might have earned as the character from the massive success of the movie franchise? Or how much could have been the actor’s net worth? No? Then, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to read further!

Alan has been a part of many successful movies like Die Hard, Sense and Sensibility, and many others. However, his performance as Severus Snape will forever be iconic in the Hollywood industry. His authoritative and strict personality with a soft heart stood out as a character among the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alan Rickman’s Net Worth

Alan Rickman was roped in to play Severus Snape in 2001 in the Harry Potter movies, and he continued to work till 2011. As per reports stated in Screen Rant, the iconic actor passed away with a net worth of $16 million. And most of the amount had come from his work in the Harry Potter franchise, along with other successful movies. Alan’s total films grossed a total of $10.8 billion, making him the 20th highest-grossing actor in Hollywood.

For the unversed, even though it is quite unclear how much Alan Rickman has earned specifically as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies. However, out of the $10.8 billion, his total gross from the eight Harry Potter movies is $7.8 billion, which means his earning outside the franchise is around $3 billion.

Alan was very humble and down-to-earth and always wanted to spend his whopping salary on his friends and family. Kate Winslet once opened up about Rickman to Weekly Entertainment and shared,

“He was always a great big softy. If there was one word I could use to really describe Al, it would be kind. He was so kind. At Al’s memorial, Juliet Stevenson told the story of how whenever Al would go out to supper and anyone else would try and pay, he would somehow have phoned ahead or slipped his credit card ahead of the meal so no one even got a look at the check. He’d just say, ‘I’ve got two words for you: Harry Potter.’ And he became known for doing that.”

Clearly, Alan Rickman was a heart of gold – ‘Always’!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Deleted Scenes Doing Laundry, Breaking The Washing Machine & Stealing Parts To Build The Mark 1 Suit Was Deleted By Kevin Feige, Claims Marvel Producer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News