Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red ever since they got together. The duo never fails to give major couple goals and has an impeccable understanding. Well, before the two met, they had dated several other celebs in the past. Scroll down to check PeeCee’s reaction to her husband’s past dating life.

Priyanka and Nick met in 2017 at an Oscar party. The two soon hit it off and got engaged the following year. They tied the knot in two ceremonies in December 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before finding his love in Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas had a long list of celebrities he had dated. The Jonas Brothers members had earlier dated Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner and more. But Priyanka Chopra seems to be unbothered by the same.

During her recent appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked if her husband’s past dating life bothers her. The Citadel star surely won our hearts with her reply as she said laughing, “I don’t give a f**k who he’s dated.” She continued, “We are talking about the future. I always say this – I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters.”

During the conversation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also spilt beans about the initial phase of her romance with Nick Jonas and how she was not sure if she wanted to date anyone. She said, “I didn’t even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, ‘I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.’ And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker.” She continued, “Always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he’s propped up.”

Adding about Nick Jonas’ impact on her life, the Love Again star said, “I just started feeling invisible in my relationships.” She further added, “[But] my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: What Went Wrong Between Selena Gomez & Ex BFF Plus Kidney Donor Francia Raisa? Sel’s Excessive Drinking Habits Allegedly Spoilt Their Relationship!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News