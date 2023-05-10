It looks like Nawazuddin Siddiqui is really mad at Bollywood in terms of its big-scale creations. The actor has yet again slammed films with colossal budgets and claims those are the ones ruining the reputation of the industry. Scroll below for all the details!

To begin with, we’ve seen some massive films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Runway 34, Shamshera, Ram Set, and Liger, amongst others, turn out utter disappointments at the box office. On the other hand, films like The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and Kantara surprised us and were accepted by the masses with arms wide open.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen alongside Neha Sharma in Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The actor, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, was questioned about his co-star’s film choices, which many say aren’t the best. Reacting to the same, Nawaz questioned, “Great films kaunsi hoti hai Hindustan me (Which films are great in our country)?”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, “These people might be referring to big films from earlier, and say her (film) choice is not great. Lekin badi filmein kaha chal rahi hai? Sabse zayda naam industry ka toh inhone hi kharab kar rakha hai. Kahi industry bandh ho jaye aisa dar lagta hai kabhi kabhi (But, big budget films are not working. They are the ones who is ruining the name of the industry. I sometimes fear about industry getting shut due to this). These films with big stars are getting flopped.”

The actor who recently revealing leading stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan call him when they have content-driven films, said Bollywood should focus on the material. “A film can be big or small but should be meaningful. Ye nahi ki bara budget ka cinema hai toh kar lo. Are kuch toh ho usme (film should be done just because of money. It has to have some value). For example, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a big film, kuch baat bhi thi )it was something). The film was correct,” Nawazuddin Siddique concluded.

