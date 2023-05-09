Acclaimed filmmaker Dr. Nitin Kumar Gupta has bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Film Award 2022-2023 for his latest movie, “Walk,” at the Maharashtra International Film Festival held in Mumbai recently. Dr. Nitin received the award as Director of the film on Maharashtra Day, where 14 creative minds across India were awarded.

“Walk,” which stars Rahul Roy and Archana Puran Singh, revolves around the harsh journey of migrant workers during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The film has received critical acclaim, winning the Best Feature Film Award at the Jammu Film Festival. Rahul Roy, who plays the lead character Roshan, was also honored for his exceptional performance.

In a statement, Roy expressed his admiration for the director, saying, “I am proud of the journey that Dr. Nitin Kumar Gupta has taken as a filmmaker and his commitment to create social awareness through his films. He made me and Archana Puran Singh work beyond our images and accomplish something extraordinary.”

The Aashiqui star’s comeback journey has been nothing short of inspirational. In November 2020, Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for Dr. Nitin’s “L.A.C.” in Kargil. After an arduous recovery process, Roy returned to face the camera a year later for “Walk”, with the same filmmaker.

Roy shared his excitement about his character in “Walk,” stating, “Roshan is forced to carry his deceased friend’s son through 1,000 miles of lockdown territory. I was excited to portray the emotional nuances of his journey and the transformation he goes through.”

Dr. Nitin is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Roy on two films and is full of praise for the actor’s passion and determination. He said, “Our films earning back to back awards is a testament to Rahul Roy’s determination and hard work.”

Rahul Roy’s fans can look forward to more of his work as he has a sequel to one of his “big films” in the pipeline. With “Walk” earning accolades at film festivals and Rahul Roy’s inspiring comeback, Dr. Nitin Kumar Gupta’s directorial venture is a testament to the power of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

