Veteran actor Ranjeet went down memory lane and revealed how late star-politician Sunil Dutt had travelled in high fever to Mumbai to attend the music launch of his directorial ‘Ghazab Tamasha’, which released in 1992.

Ranjeet took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white picture featuring him, Sunil Dutt, Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, among many others.

Ranjeet wrote: “Dutt Saab had 104 temperature, he flew down all d way frm Delhi to release d music of my film “Gajab-Tamasa”.”

Ranjeet said he was very lucky to have Sunil Dutt as a part of his life.

Ranjeet added: “He was always thr in my life, I miss him a lot oftenly, he was not a Godfather fr me but I knew that he was always concerned about me nd I cud never say no fr anything he wud ask me to do. I was very lucky to hav him as part of my life…”

‘Ghazab Tamasha’, is a family-drama-romantic film, directed by Ranjeet. It featured Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The film was his second outing as a director after ‘Kaarnama’.

‘Ghazab Tamasha’ told the tale of struggling, through the predator’s eyes, a poor, destitute girl Ganga, who meets Sitaram. They work as servants in two different families, and help the two families fall in love, as do they themselves.

