Squid Game, the popular survival K-drama, finally concluded with season 3 on June 27, 2025. Although people have been going crazy to believe that there will be a fourth instalment, the director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has already confirmed that there won’t be any more continuation of the main storyline. But that didn’t stop him from teasing the opening of a Squid Game universe with the American version.

At the end of season 3 (spoiler alert), we get to see Cate Blanchett in the streets of New York playing ddakji with an ordinary man, just like how we saw Gong Yoo do the same thing in the subways of South Korea to recruit the players of the game. This scene teased that the American version of Squid Game is in the making. Now, the director has revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio was his initial choice for Lee Jung-Jae’s character. Scroll ahead.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio A Part Of Squid Game US Version?

On July 1, the cast and director of Squid Game season 3 sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair. Each cast member, including Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Kang Ae-Sim, Im Si-Wan, Park Sung-Hoon, Jo Yuri, along with the director, had to play how well they knew each other. During the game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk revealed the possibility of Leonardo DiCaprio being in the American version of the drama.

When he asked the cast who the director would cast in the US version of the show, while Lee Byung-Hun named Adam Sandler, Im Si-Wan responded with the correct answer, ‘DiCaprio’. Later on, Hwang Dong-Hyuk went on to explain why he wanted to rope him in the cast and said, “We had a lot of rumors about him [DiCaprio] — whether he will make a cameo and such.”

This was a hint at the ongoing buzz among the netizens about Leonardo DiCaprio being a part of Squid Game. Many viewers suggested that he would be a perfect fit for this survival drama. When one of the cast members during the game asked in which role Titanic star might have played, the director shared, “If he [DiCaprio] were to do it, I think he would do well as a player. Lately, he’s gotten good at loser roles like Gi Hun’s. This defines that Hwang Dong-Hyuk had an imagination of what Leonardo DiCaprio would do if he ever joined the Squid Game universe. It would be Lee Jung-Jae’s Player 456 role.

There are many speculations about Leo’s cameo in the Squid Game series. Netizens have taken X (previously known as Twitter) by storm with their opinions.

Well, what do you think? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

