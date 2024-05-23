Cate Blanchett, who ranked eighth on the 2018 Forbes list of the highest-paid actresses in the world, triggered backlash online after describing herself as “Middle class” at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

During a press conference at Cannes, where she premiered her new movie “Rumors,” the “Oceans 8” actress, while discussing her experience with refugee filmmakers, said, “I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex.”

Cate Blanchett, who makes over $7 Million per movie, added, “But to be perfectly honest, my interaction with refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has changed my perspective on the world, and I’m utterly grateful for that.”

The comment triggered an uproar online, with social media users accusing the “Lord Of The Rings” actress of being “out of touch.” One X user wrote, “Cate Blanchett thinks she’s ‘middle class’ compared to who? Jeff Bezos? Rich people are so out of touch.”

Another added, “Cate Blanchett is ‘middle class’… and I am a giraffe.” In the wake of the backlash online, here’s a look at Cate Blanchett’s massive Net Worth.

Cate Blanchett’s Net Worth Explored

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the two-time Academy Award winner has a reported $95 million net worth. According to Forbes, the Australian actress earned $13 million in 2018 from two movies, The House with a Clock in Its Walls and 2018 Thor: Ragnarok.

Cate Blanchett, who began her career onstage in Sydney in 1992 on David Mamet’s play Oleanna, landed her first feature film role in 1997, playing a supporting role in Paradise Road.

Blanchett has since had a prolific career, starring in all three “The Lord of the Rings” films. In 2005, she won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie “The Aviator.” Blanchett was also featured in “Time” magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” list in 2007.

Cate Blanchett, who moved back to Australia in 2006, paid $7 million for a mansion in Sydney’s north shore suburbs and spent an additional $5 million to acquire a neighbouring property. Blanchett sold the home in 2017 for $13 million.

Considering the actress spent millions of dollars to purchase a home, she is clearly not a “middle-class” woman.

