Gary Oldman has a few regrets about playing Sirius Black in the “Harry Potter” film franchise. Oscar-winner Gary Oldman portrayed Harry’s fugitive godfather, Sirius Black, in four films, first appearing in the third Harry Potter movie, 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” Gary Oldman later reprised his role in “Goblet of Fire” and “Order of the Phoenix.,” before making a final appearance in “Deathly Hallows — Part 2.”

During an interview with Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast last year, Gary Oldman called his performance in the movies “mediocre” compared to the late Alan Rickman, who portrayed Severus Snape.

The “Darkest Hour” actor explained that he didn’t prepare for the part by reading J.K. Rowling’s fantasy novels as Rickman did.

According to Indiewire, during the Cannes Film Festival, Gary Oldman revealed what he really regretted about his role in the Harry Potter Films.

Gary Oldman admitted that he’s hypercritical of his performance in every move. He said that he was not trying to “disparage anyone out there who are fans of ‘Harry Potter’ and the films and the character, who I think is much beloved.” Oldman added that the “secrecy” involved in the franchise put a strain on the role because he couldn’t comprehend his full character arc at the time and would have played it differently had he known more about the role.

Gary Oldman recalled, “There was such secrecy that was shrouded around the novels; they were under lock and key. And had I known from the very beginning, if I had read the five books and seen the arc of the character, I might have approached it differently.”

Gary Oldman explained that when he took on the role, all he had as a reference was the book The Prisoner of Azkaban, which was insufficient to explore his character. The Slow Horses actor added, “I just wish it had been under different circumstances. That’s what I meant, not to be rude to any of the people out there who like that film.”

Must Read: Who is Hannah Uzor? Kate Middleton’s “Terrible” Portrait By British-Zambian Artist Slammed By Fans, “Doesn’t Even Look Like Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News