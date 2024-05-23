Amazon MGM Acquires Josh Brolin & Peter Dinklage Starrer Action Comedy 'Brothers', To Stream on Prime Video on This Date

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage starrer Brothers has found a new home at Prime Video. The action comedy film has been acquired by Amazon MGM Studios from Legendary Pictures. The movie will be available to stream on Prime Video shortly after its limited theatrical release this year.

Brothers tells the story of twins, played by Brolin and Dinklage, who can’t stand each other but have to team up for an adventure. The project was announced in 2019, and filming took place in August 2021.

Brothers to Stream on Prime Video This Fall

Brothers is scheduled to be released in select theaters on October 1st, 2024, and will be streamed on Prime Video on October 17th. The film revolves around an ex-criminal, played by Brolin, whose efforts to be reformed are marred when he reunites with his intolerable twin brother, portrayed by Dinklage.

The siblings head out on a road trip for the score of a lifetime but have to face several challenges on the way, from bullets and cops to their overbearing mother. On their journey, the two realize they must mend their bond to tolerate each other.

The Film Features a Stellar Cast

Apart from Brolin and Dinklage, the film also stars several other acclaimed actors, including Brendan Fraser (The Mummy and The Whale), Taylour Paige (Zola and Sharp Stick), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction and Four Good Days), and Jennifer Landon (Yellowstone and FBI: Most Wanted).

Brothers also marks one of the final performances of actor M. Emmet Walsh, who passed away in March this year. The film is directed by Palm Springs fame Max Barbakow from a screenplay by Macon Blair and a story by Etan Cohen. Brolin and Dinklage are the project’s producers, along with Andrew Lazar and David Ginsberg.

Brolin is currently riding high on the success of the second season of his Prime Video sci-fi series, Outer Range. The 56-year-old was recently also seen in the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer blockbuster Dune: Part Two. Dinklage was previously seen in the Netflix comedy film Unfrosted. The 54-year-old is now awaiting the release of his superhero black comedy film, The Toxic Avenger, which premiered at Fantastic Fest last year.

