Netflix’s hit Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday was in the news as a rumor spread over the internet claiming that season 2 could go to Amazon Prime Video. Back in March 2022, the $8.5 billion deal between the century-old studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Amazon was speculated to be the reason that the next season of Wednesday could go to Prime Video. Since Amazon-owned MGM studios is the producer of the hit Netflix series, they would not leave a chance to get the second season on its streaming platform.

Wednesday soon became a hit among the audiences and left everyone stunned by breaking viewership records. Recently, the series rose to the top three most-streamed shows on Netflix beating Dahmer. It also went on to exceed 5.3 Billion minutes viewed from November 28 to December 4. The Jenna Ortega starrer comedy horror is still behind the fourth season of Stranger Things, which has 7.2 billion minutes of watch time.

A source close to IndieWire has debunked the rumor of Wednesday season 2 going to Prime Video. The anonymous tip came from a source with knowledge of the situation and reveals “Wednesday” was locked in before Amazon acquired MGM studios. There has been no official update as Netflix hasn’t renewed “Wednesday” as of now. However, the showrunners are planning for the second season and looking for shooting locations.

“It was a character that we all really loved, and nobody had spent a lot of time with,” Wednesday co-creators Al Gough said. They explained why they chose the titular Addams as the main focus of their series because she was underexplored compared to the rest of the Addams family.

Netflix’s Wednesday” follows the story of melancholy, misanthropic Wednesday Addams played by Jenna Ortega. The titular character played by Ortega is sent to Nevermore Academy, the supernatural boarding school where she quickly becomes wrapped up in a murder mystery.

