Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 is expected to grace your TV screens sooner than you think. Not only this, but this season is said to be the longest one in the history of the show, which will reportedly go on for five months. According to the Indian Express, the makers have said to have approached some exciting names as the contestants. Let us take a look at the expected contestants who are likely to be seen as contenders.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The popular TV star is known for popular shows like Kundali Bhagya, Sherdill Shergill, and Bhagya Lakshmi.

Ram Kapoor And Gautami Kapoor

Bigg Boss has not been a stranger to seeing couples participate in the show together. Reportedly, actor couple Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor can be seen on Bigg Boss 19.

Munmun Dutta

She became a household name for playing Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Interestingly, she had also made a cameo on Bigg Boss 15.

Alisha Panwar

The actress has been known for being part of hit shows like Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Alisha Panwar has also reportedly been approached for the earlier seasons.

Lataa Saberwal

She is best known for her performance in shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain. She was also in the news for separating from her actor husband Sanjeev Seth after 15 years of marriage.

Anita Hassanandani

She has been part of many well-known TV shows and movies. Some of them include Naagin, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Kavyanajali.

Khushi Dubey

The actress gained popularity for her performance in the TV show Ashiqana. She was also seen in Aankh Micholi and Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hain.

Aashish Vidyarthi

The veteran actor is mostly known for playing negative roles in his films. He was recently seen participating in The Traitors.

Apoorva Makhija

The influencer also known as the Rebel Kid drew attention because of the India’s Got Latent controversy. She was also seen as a participant in Karan Johar’s The Traitors and is said to be one of the top choices for Bigg Boss 19.

Gaurav Taneja

Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly again approaching some well-known YouTubers and content creators. Gaurav Taneja is one such well known YouTuber, fitness influencer and pilot.

Purav Jha

YouTuber Purav Jha caught attention due to his phenomenal performance in The Traitors. He is another name from the Karan Johar-hosted show who is said to have been approached for Bigg Boss 19.

Chinki Minki

The twin sisters are well-known content creators and dancers on social media. However, there were in the news recently for separating from their close association.

Mr Faisu

Mr Faisu is one of the most well-known content creators out there, having more than 30 million followers on Instagram. He has also participated in many well-known reality shows.

Krishna Shroff

She is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and is know for her passion for fitness. She emerged as the first runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Raj Kundra

The entrepreneur is Shilpa Shetty’s husband and grabbed several eyeballs for getting embroiled in an alleged pornographic case in 2021. He also participated in The Traitors.

Kanika Mann

The actress is known for TV shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Chand Jalne Laga. She was also seen as a contesnt in BIgg Boss 12.

Arshifa Khan

The social media influencer has more than 20 million followers on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan-following. She is said to be one of the most popular choices for the latest season of Bigg Boss 19.

Daisy Shah

The actress is known for movies like Jai Ho and Race 3. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Sharad Malhotra

He is one of the most popular and veteran faces of the Indian TV industry. He has been part of shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Naagin and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Tanushree Dutta

The actress was the flagbearer of the MeToo movement which set a strong wave in the entertainment industry in 2018. It all started after she accused Nana Patekar of alleged sexual harassment.

Paras Kalnawat

The young TV actor is known for his performance in shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya. He was also seen as a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Mamta Kulkarni

She was a popular face of Hindi cinema during the 90s and recently forayed into spiritualism. Interestingly, she also shared the screen space with Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan in Karan Arjun.

Mickey Contractor

He is one of the most sought after makeup artists in Bollywood. His clients range from Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

