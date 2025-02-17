Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps, fell into the lap of controversy over his scandalous question at India’s Got Latent. He, along with the other judges on the panel, including host Samay Raina, have been dragged to court. One of the audience members has now come out in the open, detailing everything behind the scenes. Scroll below for the scoop!

The internet is divided over the entire controversy. While one section feels the scandal has been blown out of proportion, the other side has canceled Ranveer Allahbadia. On the other hand, Samay Raina has deleted all the videos of India’s Got Latent from his channel.

Audience member breaks silence

An Instagram user, @mohit.k_01, took to his social media handle and shared, “I was present in that (India’s Got Latent) episode aur mujhe pata hai kya hua. I was in audience. That kid came, bak***di hui, Ranveer said that joke. After saying that joke, Ranveer, like usne 3-4 baar bola rahega ‘sorry aapko bura toh nahi laga’. I know a ‘sorry’ doesn’t fix everything, but still he was like assuring that the kid was comfortable. Uske baad bhi thodi der woh bachha thodi baatein waatein kari. And then Samay ne bhi usko bola ki ‘are you okay with…’. Uske baad, yeh sab hone ke baad, that kid also won the show.”

He continued, “Usko tabhi bhi yahi bola, ki like when he won toh sab aise celebrate karne gaye and Ranveer Allahbadia uske paas gaya and usko hug kiya ‘bhai you okay? You look good. Sorry if you felt aisa woh joke ke liye’. Samay ne bhi bola ‘you killed it bhai, crazy’ and all. Toh bas yahi bol raha hun, ki yaar bin baat ka hate nahi failao yaar.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology

Previously, Ranveer had publicly apologized for his remarks on India’s Got Latent. He admitted that his remarks were “insensitive and disrespectful.” However, the drama did not end; multiple FIRs were filed against him and others present on the panel during the episode.

More than 50 people have been summoned in the case, including Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and Raghu Ram.

