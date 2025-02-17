Set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, Dupahiya is an upcoming series starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane. The story revolves around the chaos and drama that ensues after a prized motorbike goes missing. It is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. In addition to Rao and Shahane, Laapataa Ladies fame Sparsh Shrivastava, Amaran star Bhuvan Arora, Made In Heaven’s Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma are also part of the ensemble cast.

Dupahiya will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 7, 2025, in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani executive produce the show under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel. The nine-episode series will combine fun and drama with small-town charm. Fans will witness Dhadakpur and its inhabitants’ crazy journey of retrieving the coveted bike (Dupahiya) before it’s too late.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “At Prime Video, we believe that the best stories are the ones that celebrate India’s rich diversity and cultural flavours, and Dupahiya does exactly that. The series beautifully blends humour, heart, and the essence of small-town India in a way that feels both distinctive and universally relatable. With its vibrant characters, unexpected twists, and humorous storytelling—further elevated by the performances of our stellar cast—Dupahiya promises to be an entertaining and heartwarming family watch.”

“The series also marks the debut of Bombay Film Cartel – a production house founded by Shubh Shivdasani and Salona Bains Joshi. Combined with director Sonam Nair’s expertise, the show is a testament to Prime Video’s belief in providing a platform to fresh storytellers, and a global showcase for stories helmed by women. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this delightful series when it premieres on March 7,” he added.

Sonam Nair, the director of Dupahiya, said, “Bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. This series is a celebration of humour, chaos, and the quirks of small-town life, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way it has come together. The incredible ensemble of actors has infused Dupahiya with warmth, humour, and energy, making each character truly memorable and I am certain audiences will enjoy every bit of it as much as we did while making it. I cannot wait for March 7 and for audiences in India and across the world to experience this wholesome package of joy, laughter and aspirations of the many eclectic residents of Dhadakpur!”

Executive producers and creators Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, stated, “With Dupahiya, we set out to produce a series that is as heartwarming as it is hilarious—a celebration of small-town India and the extraordinary chaos that can unfold from the mundane. This series is about family, fun and the universal dreams of everyday people.”

They further added, “This would have not been possible without our writers and co-creators, Chirag and Avinash and the wonderful cast and crew, who infused the series with authenticity, humor, and heart. For us, working with Prime Video has been a rewarding experience. Their commitment to diverse storytelling and local narratives allowed us to craft a show that is deeply rooted in the Indian heartland. It is a series we’re extremely proud of and are looking forward to its premiere on Prime Video on March 7.”

