Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is a well-known YouTuber, entrepreneur, and podcaster with millions of followers. He became popular for his motivational content and insightful conversations on his channel, The Ranveer Show, and cultivated a strong online presence over the years. However, Ranveer recently found himself at the center of a legal storm.

During an episode of the comedy talk show India’s Got Latent, Ranveer made remarks that sparked outrage. Deemed offensive by many, these remarks led to multiple FIRs being filed against him. Ranveer sought legal protection from these charges and approached the Supreme Court for relief. Abhinav Chandrachud, a distinguished lawyer with an impressive legal background, represents him in this high-profile case.

Abhinav Chandrachud is the son of former CJI D.Y. Chandrachud

Abhinav Chandrachud, Ranveer Allahbadia’s legal representative in his Supreme Court petition, is an accomplished lawyer and a recognized figure in India’s legal fraternity. He is the son of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the former Chief Justice of India. Following in his father’s footsteps, Abhinav has built an illustrious career, combining academic excellence with legal expertise.

As per DNA India, he graduated from Mumbai’s Government Law College. Abhinav pursued advanced studies thereafter at two of the world’s top law schools. He earned a Master of Laws (LLM) from Harvard Law School as a Dana Scholar and a Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD) from Stanford Law School, where he was a Franklin Family Scholar. Abhinav has also gained international legal experience, having worked with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a leading global law firm.

In addition to his legal practice, Abhinav has contributed significantly to legal literature. His books, such as “Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India” and “Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India,” delved into critical aspects of Indian constitutional law. In the ongoing case, Abhinav has petitioned the Supreme Court to quash the multiple FIRs against Ranveer Allahbadia and sought an expedited hearing to prevent further legal complications, especially after the Assam Police summoned Ranveer. The plea currently awaits its turn in court.

