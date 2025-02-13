Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, and other comedians have been facing a lot of trouble due to a set of offensive jokes that were made on Samay’s show India’s Got Latent, which streams on YouTube. Now, amidst this ongoing controversy, netizens have dug out an old Kapil Sharma video, comparing his joke to Ranveer’s!

Kapil Sharma’s Maa-Baap Joke!

In the video, Kapil Sharma cracks a joke about kids waking up early and lands the final punch: “Bachche Maa Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hain. The video is now going viral, with netizens dividing their opinions into veiled puns and direct questions in the name of jokes!

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say?

For the unversed, Ranveer Allahbadia, in an episode of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” The question was vulgar enough to catch attention as everyone called it out.

Reddit Compares Kapil Sharma and Ranveer’s Joke

Now, netizens have dug out Kapil Sharma’s ‘Maa Baap Ki Kabaddi’ joke, comparing its intent to the same as Ranveer’s joke and calling it an equally crass attempt in the name of comedy. However, it has left Redditors divided, discussing the limits of comedy and innuendos!

Attacking Kapil Sharma, a comment read, “Ye family show hai bhai clean comedy only.” Another one wrote, “Na toh ye family show lagta .. na comedy.” One more comment read, “Someone plz send this …fool an Arrest warrant plz.”

However, most of the Redditors defended Kapil Sharma, calling the comparison vague. A Redditor wrote, “This reminds me of the dialogue from OMG2, that how you convey things matters. Like the way the sister had conveyed about the “topic” in the court scene without offending people.”

Dragging Kapil Sharma Is Pointless

A Redditor explained the two situations aptly and wrote, “Kapil said in a really vague way. Any kids present there wouldn’t even have gotten the joke, and only adults would have understood. In Samay’s Show, it was direct. Plus, don’t act like cartoons didn’t have adult jokes in between them through innuendo. It’s how you tell it that matters. Dragging Kapil Sharma is pointless.”

Check out the entire discussion here.

For the unversed, after India’s Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina has taken off all the videos of the show and apologized. Even Ranveer Allahbadia has apologized for his question!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Celebrity MasterChef Judges Vikas Khanna Vs Ranveer Brar’s Net Worth Compared: Can You Guess Which Culinary Expert Is Leading The Bankability Battle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News