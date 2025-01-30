Samay Raina is a breakthrough YouTube star this year. His fun reality show India’s Got Latent has gained phenomenal viewership and success. The YouTube show that started as a spoof of India’s Got Talent got immense love and support from the audiences that has not only benefitted the stand up comic’s popularity but also his net worth.

Recently, the comic got a chance to interact with the legend Amitabh Bachchan for an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. During the show, Samay had a fun conversation with Big B, who replied to his jokes, “Rishte mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shehenshaah.”

Samay Raina did not spare the chance and asked Amitabh Bachchan, “Jab beta bana hi liya hai to thodi property bhi de do.” Well, that one statement made us curious about Samay Raina’s actual net worth!

We all know Amitabh Bachchan is one of the richest actors in the country, as per Hurun India Rich List, 2024. Big B’s net worth, as per that list, is reportedly close to 1600 crore. However, we thought about what if he actually grants Samay’s wish and gives away some of his property to the India’s Got Latent creator.

Well, we kid you not but if Amitabh Bachchan actually, decides to give only 10% of his total assets to the stand up coming then Samay Raina’s net worth would actually surpass Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan’s entire net worth! This leads us to the next obvious question: How rich is Samay Raina?

Samay Raina’s Net Worth

Samay Raina’s net worth was all over the internet once his show India’s Got Latent turned viral. According to a report by Indiatimes, the YouTuber has a net worth of approximately 140 crore. Some other reports also suggest that the stand up comic earns 1.5 crore per month and the worth of his total assets might be upto 190 crore!

So, ideally if Amitabh Bachchan acts seriously upon Samay’s joke and gives him even 10% of his property (160 crore) to Samay, Samay’s net worth would ideally be (140 + 160), 300 crore! This would, interestingly be higher than Abhishek Bachchan‘s current net worth of 280 crore!

Well, that would be some ‘joke-earned’ money!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sabyasachi Net Worth: A 96% Jump In 3 Years Proves That The Designer’s Bankability Is Just As Opulent Like His Glorious Fabrics!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News