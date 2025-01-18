I Want To Talk OTT Release: Abhishek Bachchan Has Arrived At Your Home

Abhishek Bachchan’s Theatrical Release I Want To Talk has now arrived on OTT and hopefully the heartwarming film finally gets its due on OTT after a rash run at the box office. The film was released on November 22, and after an underwhelming opening of 0.25 crore, it earned 2.16 crore in its lifetime.

When To Watch

The film is already streaming, and honestly, in my opinion, the best time to watch it is now. Ask why? You should not delay exploring such underrated gems, and you will understand why once you watch the film.

Where To Watch I Want To Talk

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and would give you a sense of warmth amidst the chilly winter breathe restoring your trust on bonds and relationships.

Why To Watch?

There are three major reasons to watch this beautiful film about a father and his daughter navigating their routine lives in India until an unexpected medical diagnosis alters their path.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Stellar Comeback

It has been long since you have seen this side of Abhishek Bachchan. You might call it an extension of what you witnessed in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. It feels like a heartfelt conversation to watch him.

Shoojit Sircar

One should expect nothing less than Shoojit Sircar. The man who delivered a Piku and who also delivered an October. The man who picks up ordinary men and makes you witness their extraordinary lives through his lens!

A Heartwarming Story

Amidst all the chest-thumping heroes beasting at the box office, I Want To Talk is that calm and warm fill that makes you feel content.

The film has been rated 7.6 on IMDb and also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Tom McLaren, and others. It is sad that such gems stay underrated and fail to churn out numbers at the box office, but it demands all your time and attention on Prime Video. Catch the film and thank us later.

