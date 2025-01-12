Guru Box Office Revisit: Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Owned A Massive Record

It was 17 years ago that Bollywood turned another reel couple into a real couple. But before getting officially engaged, the couple tasted one of their biggest success with Guru. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film was released on January 12, 2007, and earned a unique box office record.

The Mani Ratnam classic was the year’s opening film in 2007 and was a hit at the box office. In fact, it has been the only hit year-opening Hindi film at the box office from 2007 until 2019!

Guru Box Office Record

Mounted on a budget of 22 crore, Guru earned 45 crore at the box office. It churned out a profit of 23 crore, registering a 104.55% return on investment. Interestingly, it was the most profitable year-opening film at the box office, and it held the record since 2007 for 12 years.

12-Year-Old Year Opening Record

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Box Office record was held by their film for 12 long years until Vicky Kaushal broke the record in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Uri broke Guru’s box office record by a huge margin for the most profitable year, opening a film at the box office. Vicky Kaushal’s film was released on January 11, and it earned 244.06 crore, turning into a blockbuster.

Mounted on a budget of 25 crore, the war drama churned out a profit of 219 crore and registered an 876.24% return on investment. Guru owned the record for 12 long years at the box office. Now, the record is owned by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, and it will be a long time before any year-opening film breaks Uri’s record.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

