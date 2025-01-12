Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram at the box office is making steady growth at the box office and is racing fast toward the box office to become the first hit film of the year 2025. The mystery thriller is only 4.6 crore away from attaining the hit tag at the box office.

Budget & Recovery

The mystery thriller has been mounted on a budget of 6 crore, and it has earned 7.4 crore at the box office in only 3 days, recovering its entire budget. Currently, it is raking in 22.5% profit at the box office.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 3

On the 3rd day, Saturday, January 11, the film earned 3.3 crore. This is a 50% jump at the box office from the previous day, which brought 2.2 crore. It might touch the 10 crore mark over the weekend.

Here is the three-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.2 crore

Day 3: 3.3 crore

Total: 7.4 crore

Rekhachithram VS Kishkindha Kaandam

Currently, Rekhachithram is raking much better than Asif Ali’s last theatrical release, Kishkindha Kaandam, which was a super hit at the box office. Kishkindha Kaandam earned 2.45 crore in the first three days, opening at 0.45 crore, followed by 0.65 crore and 1.35 crore. Rekhachithram has earned 202% higher than Kishkindha Kaandam.

Ready To Surpass Identity?

Asif Ali’s film is the second Malayalam film of 2025, and it is all set to surpass the total collection earned by the first release of the year, Identity. Tovino Thomas’s film arrived on January 2 and has earned 8.85 crore in total.

