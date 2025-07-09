Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, directed by Gareth Edwards, is now roaring into theaters. But even after more than three decades, Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 movie remains the highest-rated entry in the iconic film series, with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score. It’s one of those films in Spielberg’s illustrious directorial filmography that will always stand out for its intriguing subject, immaculate execution, and pathbreaking CGI.

Jurassic Park’s Smart Use of Dinosaurs

But Jurassic Park used surprisingly little of what most people think made it iconic – dinosaurs. You’ll be surprised to know that the entire film featured only 14 minutes of dinosaur footage out of a 127-minute runtime (via Business Insider). Interestingly, just four of those minutes were CGI. With dinosaurs on screen for barely 11% of the film, Steven Spielberg still managed to make audiences feel like they were everywhere and in nearly every frame. He crafted suspense and tension so effectively that viewers remembered more than they actually saw.

More About Jurassic Park

The cult 1993 film is based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name. The basic plot revolves around two paleontologists, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler (played by Sam Neill and Laura Dern), and a mathematician, Ian Malcolm (played by Jeff Goldblum), who are invited by an affluent industrialist John Hammond (played by Richard Attenborough, director of Gandhi) to take a tour of a one-of-a-kind theme park full of cloned dinosaurs. But the situation takes a deadly turn when the trio and John’s grandchildren get trapped inside the park after a power breakdown, with the ferocious creatures on the loose.

Jurassic Park – Critical Response, Audience Ratings & OTT Platform

Jurassic Park garnered a massive following because of its universal theme and epic scale, and went on to win three Academy Awards. It received rave reviews from critics and a big thumbs-up from the audience. The film has a 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 8.2/10. As for its OTT platform, Jurassic Park is currently streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video.

Jurassic Park Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Was “Ashamed” Of Consuming Drugs, Ended Up Cancelling His $275 Million Tour: “…It Got Pretty Dark”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News