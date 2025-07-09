The upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel would mark the highly anticipated reunion of OG stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, nearly three decades after the release of the first film of the same name.

Freddie reprises his role as Ray Robinson in the new installment, while Jennifer is also back as Julie James. The duo played the same characters in the 1997 blockbuster slasher, also titled I Know What You Did Last Summer. Ahead of the release of the new film, Freddie Prinze Jr. opened up about reuniting with his co-star for the sequel. Continue scrolling to know what he said!

Ray Bronson: “It’s 1997 all over again.”

Julie James: “This is worse.” Freddie Prinze Jr. & Jennifer Love Hewitt return for ‘I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER’ on July 18th. pic.twitter.com/Kc6r3o3kjh — ໊ (@britneyvinyl) July 8, 2025

What Did Freddie Prince Jr. Say About Reuniting With Jennifer Love Hewitt For I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel?

Speaking about reuniting with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prince Jr. told People, “Whatever a high school union feels like, that’s what it felt like.” He shared, “You have no idea what’s changed, what’s the same. You’re excited to show what you think you’re better at, you know what I mean? You hope they notice it. It was all those things.”

“I didn’t have any reason not to trust her. I know how much this character means to her. She puts everything into this girl and always has since the first movie,” Freddie said. The actor also mentioned that he believes his work with Jennifer in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is their best yet together.

“I know when we got together, they’re the best scenes that we’ve put on camera together, of any of the three movies.” Freddie also said that he is proud of the work they did together. “I’m really proud of the work that Love and I got to do on screen. I think it’s the best work we’ve done in all three of the movies that we did together. And I don’t think it’s close,” he added.

In addition to Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prince Jr., the upcoming sequel features an ensemble cast that includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and others.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Release Date

The upcoming film follows five friends haunted by a secret from a year ago. The group made a deadly mistake that they chose to bury. While being followed by their dark past, the group realizes they’re part of something bigger and eerily familiar. As they get stalked by a mysterious figure, the team turns to the original survivors of the Southport Massacre for answers. What happens next?

The I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel will release in theaters on July 18, 2025.

