Justin Bieber is one of the most popular pop stars in Hollywood, boasting a massive fan base across the globe. The singer has always been quite vocal about mental health issues and never dismissed the realities of it. Being a celebrity is not an easy task; often, fame and the continuous spotlight have a significant impact on mental health. And Bieber has always made his health a priority over his career.

In September 2022, the singer mentioned that he was going to take a break from touring for his Justice World Tour as the shows had taken a toll on his health, and he wanted to rest and get better. He had cancelled this tour several times after getting diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS), facial paralysis. This was not the first time the singer had canceled his concert midway in 2017 due to his deteriorating mental health. Scroll ahead to find out more about what happened.

Why Did Justin Bieber Cancel His Purpose Tour In 2017?

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, the Baby singer opened up about what happened during his 2017 Purpose tour, when he had to cancel 14 dates. Talking about it, he said, “I got really depressed on tour. I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

Because of his deteriorating mental health, he used to take prescribed drugs, but explaining how the singer misused them, Bieber shared, “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed.” He further stated how drugs pushed him into a darker place and stated, “Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark.”

With time, Justin Bieber overcame his zeal to take drugs and achieved more stability in life. He channeled his focus into his marriage with Hailey Baldwin and got into working on himself from the inside and out. He has been better in terms of his mental health issues. However, in the meantime, he has been diagnosed with RHS, which has had a lot of impact on his health.

When Justin Bieber canceled his dates during his Justice World Tour, it created a lot of buzz online. Fans slammed the singer and his agency for not refunding for postponed dates on the then-canceled tour, even after the tour’s official Twitter account stated that the ticket holders would receive a refund. It reportedly grossed $55 million, as per BBC News.

Well, Justin Bieber has faced a lot of issues with his mental and physical health. However, now he has probably gotten a lot better as his fans have been waiting for him to make a comeback.

