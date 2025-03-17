While Hailey and Justin Bieber have faced scrutiny all their lives, they saw a lot more of it after they got married. Their relationship was made fodder for gossip, lies and narratives. More than six years later, they got used to the negative reports and rumors but now things are getting out of hand as the target of speculations this time is Justin’s mental and physical health.

Hailey and the pop star are trying to navigate their newfound responsibility of benign parents and the media and social media has not made it easy for them at all. A new report has now alleged that the couple is considering a move to Europe after leaving the US due to consistent harassment they have had to face over time. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Are Hailey & Justin Bieber Planning To Leave The US & Move To Europe?

According to Life & Style Magazine, the media scrutiny has gotten beyond the point of tolerance for the model and the singer. “Justin couldn’t wait to live in California when he was a kid. He moved here when he was 13, but a lot has happened to him since those early days,” a source told the portal, referring to how things have changed since he was a teenage sensation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

“It’s no secret he’s been through a lot, and now that he’s a husband and father and has figured out that fame isn’t what he expected, he and Hailey are considering leaving the US,” the insider alleged. They added that it is Justin who especially wants to leave and Hailey has been supportive of him and is on board to make things work for him, their son Jack and their family.

It might change things up in Hailey’s schedule but she is willing to take the leap for Justin. “She’d travel back and forth for work projects, but it’s Justin who really wants to settle down and create a safe home environment for Jack and the other children they plan on having,” the report stated. After everything they have been through, they don’t want to raise their kids here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

“They like how someone like George Clooney, who has a wife and kids, lives his life out of the spotlight in Italy,” the source claimed. For those not aware, Hailey and Juston got married in 2018 and she gave birth to their first child, son Jack Blues in August last year. To add to it, the scrutiny has started to affect Justin’s mental health and he doesn’t want to struggle.

“Justin tries to avoid all the chatter about his private life, but it’s impossible at times. And unfortunately, it does affect him. It actually makes his health issues worse. Justin really wants a fresh start,” the insider concluded and hinted that the details of their plans are under wraps but they have been eying a move to Europe and have even been looking for properties there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

For more of the Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 China Box Office: Remains A Juggernaut Collecting Over $10 Million On Its 7th Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News