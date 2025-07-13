Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is witnessing growth with its advance booking numbers at the North American box office. The film is all set to release in the theaters on July 24 and the advance sales of the film is registering good numbers at the box office in the USA.

Pawan Kalyan’s Film All Set To Beat Kuberaa?

The last big Telugu release, Kuberaa registered a pre-sales of $193.25K for its premiere day in the USA. Now, Pawan Kalyan’s film has already registered 63% of Kuberaa’s total pre-sales for the premiere day!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Pre-Sales

In the USA, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has registered pre-sales of $123K for the premiere day. With 4.4K ticket sales, the film still has 11 days to grow at the USA box office with its pre-sales. In all probability, it will surpass Kuberaa’s final pre-sales.

Pawan Kalyan’s Last Film At The USA Box Office

In order to surpass the premiere day numbers of Pawan Kalyan‘s last release at the box office, the actor needs to earn $647.27K with its premiere. With 11 days remaining, Hari Hara Veera Mallu might bring a better box office collection on the premiere.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The official synopsis of the film says, “The first Indian to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. The early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chose to raise revolution against the ghastly actions of the army generals in the Mughal empire.” Starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nora Fatehi, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Sathyaraj, and others, the period drama is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna.

