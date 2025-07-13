Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has witnessed a further jump, as expected on day 3. The film, in 2 days, stands at a total collection of 9.47 crore at the box office. While the numbers are not celebratory, it is still moving upwards, thanks to the satisfactory word-of-mouth. It would be interesting to see where the film ends by the end of the first weekend.

Rajkummar Rao Film Grows At The Box Office

Rajkummar Rao’s film is growing at the box office. However, it does not match the pace of the actor’s last film, Bhool Chuk Maaf. In fact, Bhool Chuk Maaf also registered the 9th-best opening weekend for a Bollywood film in 2025, earning 28.71 crore in the first three days.

Maalik Box Office Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, Sunday, July 13, Maalik witnessed a growth, registering better occupancy in the morning shows, as compared to Friday and Saturday’s occupancy. On day 1 and 2, the action drama registered 6% occupancy for the morning shows. However, on Sunday, the film escalated the rate registering 8% occupancy in the morning!

Will Rajkummar Rao Enter The Top 10 Weekends?

Rajkummar Rao needs to earn 17.12 crore more to enter the top 10 weekends of 2025. The tenth highest weekend of 2025 is registered by the Hindi version of Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which earned 26.59 crore at the box office in its first weekend.

Check out the top 10 weekends of Hindi Films of 2025.

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Housefull 5: 91.83 crore Sikandar: 86.44 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore Sky Force: 73.2 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.3 crore Jaat: 40.62 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crore Game Changer (Hindi): 26.59 crore

