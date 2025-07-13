Nithiin has arrived with another disaster at the Telugu box office. In 9 days, Thammudu stands at a total collection of 6.44 crore in India. The pace of the film is hinting at the upcoming disaster that will follow. The action thriller, in fact, might surrender in the next week itself.

Nithiin’s Last Telugu Disaster!

The actor’s last release Robinhood, was a disaster that headed towards a 58 crore loss at the box office, after earning only 12.27 crore at the box office against a budget of 70 crore. Now, Nithiin’s latest release is also heading towards the same fate!

Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 9

On the 9th day, Saturday, July 12, Thammudu earned 35 lakh at the box office. This is a jump of almost 1650% from the previous day, which earned only 2 lakh at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the Sunday numbers will help the film with any further growth.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Nithiin‘s action thriller at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 1.2 crore

Day 3: 1.15 crore

Day 4: 60 lakh

Day 5: 50 lakh

Day 6: 40 lakh

Day 7: 32 lakh

Day 8: 2 lakh

Total: 6.44 crore

How Much Loss Will Thammudu Make?

Thammudu is mounted on a reported budget of 75 crore, and as per the current pace of the film, it is heading towards almost 65 – 68 crore loss at the box office. The film has recovered only 8.5% of its reported budget. It is heading towards a massive loss with no redemption on the cards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 Beats Housefull 5 With 195% Higher Views But Fails To Enter Top 10 Bollywood Trailers On YouTube In 24 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News