Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer was unveiled on July 11, 2025. Starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the official promo won hearts with its light-hearted comedy. It has garnered 195% higher views than Houseull 5 but failed to enter the top 10 Bollywood trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer views in the first 24 hours

In the first 24 hours on YouTube, Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer has gained 28.71 million views. The promo was shared on two different platforms. It garnered 28 million views on JioStudios and around 710K views on the official channel of Ajay Devgn Films. It is currently trending at #1 with 172.5K likes combined.

The trailer has performed much better than recent releases in Bollywood. For instance, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 had registered only 9.46 million views. In comparison, Son Of Sardaar 2 stands 203% higher.

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs top 10 Bollywood trailer views in 24 hours

Unfortunately, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer lagged way behind the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers in 24 hours on YouTube. The adventure comedy needed a minimum of 45.2 million views to beat Baby John at #10.

Take a look at the most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube (first 24 hours):

Dunki – 58.5 million SkyForce – 57.7 million Adipurush – 52.2 million Singham Again – 51.95 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million Animal – 50.6 million Sikandar – 48 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 45.9 million Jawan (Prevue) – 45.6 million Baby John – 45.2 million

If one may have noticed, only two Bollywood films of 2025 have managed to enter the list – Sikandar and Sky Force. It is now to be seen whether Baaghi 4, Alpha, War 2 or any other upcoming biggie achieves the milestone!

More about Son Of Sardaar 2

Son Of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is releasing in theatres worldwide on July 25, 2025. The supporting cast features Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh, among others. It marks the posthumous film of Mukul Dev.

