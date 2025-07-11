War 2 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. There’s still more than a month to go, but the anticipation has been sky-high for a long time. It is clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is lagging in BookMyShow interests. Not even The Raja Saab but an unexpected Bollywood movie may soon topple Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR starrer in pre-box office battle! Scroll below for the interesting details.

War 2 dominates BMS interests

Since the first half of 2025, War 2 has been dominating BookMyShow interests. As per the live data, 166.6K users have showcased their excitement for watching Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. No other Indian film except Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been able to cross the 150K mark yet, but there’s a surprising entry!

Guess who may surpass War 2?

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut, Saiyaara, is enjoying a fantastic surge in BMS interests. It has surpassed Baaghi 4, Maalik and other Bollywood movies to rank at #2 with 154.5K likes. With only 7% growth, the romantic flick will surpass YRF’s War 2 in the pre-box office battle.

Saiyaara is releasing on July 18, 2025. There’s still a week to go and the buzz during the last phase remains at peak. This means, there’s high chances that Ahaan Panday’s film may soon surpass Hrithik Roshan’s War 2.

Take a look at the top 10 BMS interests among Bollywood films as of July 11, 2025:

War 2: 166.6K Saiyaara: 154.5K Maalik: 139.4K Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 76.2K Nikita Roy: 75.4K Kalam: 44.2K Welcome To The Jungle: 41.9K Param Sundari: 20.6K Baaghi 4: 19.6K Dhadak 2: 14.8K

Where does War 2 stand among Indian movies?

Among upcoming Indian movies, Hari Hara Veera Mallu stands at the #1 spot with a staggering 271.6K likes. War 2 is at the second spot, while Coolie and The Raja Saab lag way behind.

Take a look at the top 5 BMS interests among upcoming Indian movies of 2025:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 271.6K War 2: 166.6K Saiyaara: 154.5K The Raja Saab: 143.5K Maalik: 139.4K

It is to be noted that Coolie lags way behind with interests of 93.5K so far.

