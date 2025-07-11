Maalik Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: Rajkummar Rao's Rowdy Avatar Registers 4th Lowest Ticket Sales

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has not been able to register an impact with its advance bookings at the ticket window. The pre-sales of the film have been registered at 16.68K tickets before the release of the film. Now, the actor aims for redemption at the ticket window on the opening day!

Rajkummar Rao Beats Arjun Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao has surpassed Arjun Kapoor’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi with its ticket pre-sales. Mere Husband Ki Biwi, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, registered a ticket pre-sale of only 16K.

Maalik Box Office Ticket Pre-Sales

Maalik has registered a ticket pre-sales of 16.6K on BMS. It is the fourth-lowest ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film in 2025 on BookMyShow. Hopefully, the film will grow after positive word-of-mouth.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Sky Force: 148K Raid 2: 134K | Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 134K Badass Ravi Kumar: 67K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K Ye Jawani Hai Deewani Re-Release: 42K Jaat: 41K | Emergency: 41K

Maalik VS Top Openers

While Rajkummar Rao failed to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film in 2025 on BMS, it would be interesting to see if he manages to enter the top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the opening day on BMS. To enter the top 10, Rajkummar Rao’s film needs to beat Shahid Kapoor’s film. Deva with a ticket sales of 88K on the opening day, is tenth highest-selling film of 2025 on the opening day on BookMyShow.

