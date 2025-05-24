Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has finished its run in the theaters and closed its final BMS ticket sales with 1.75 million tickets sold in its lifetime. The courtroom drama found a spot in the top 5 ticket sales for a Hindi film on BookMyShow in 2025.

Akshay Kumar Takes 2 Spots In Top 5 Ticket Sales

The courtroom drama, also starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, registered the fourth-best ticket sales for a Hindi film in 2025 after Chhaava (12.58 million), Raid 2 (2.50 million and still running), and Sky Force (1.99 million). It is also Akshay Kumar’s second entry in the top 5 ticket sales of 2025 for a Hindi film after Sky Force!

Kesari Chapter 2 Beats Jaat & Sikandar!

Interestingly, Kesari Chapter 2 also surpassed the ticket sales of Jaat and Sikandar. While Salman Khan’s biggie registered a ticket sale of 1.42 million on BMS, Jaat’s BookMyShow ticket sale ended at 1.28 million in its lifetime.

Akshay Kumar’s 3rd Best Ticket Sales Since 2023!

Helmed by Karan S Tyagi, the courtroom drama, based on the darkest chapter of Indian history – Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, registered the third best ticket sales on BMS (BookMyShow) for an Akshay Kumar film since 2023.

Here are the lifetime ticket sales of Akshay Kumar films on BMS (2023 – 2025).

OMG 2: 3M Sky Force: 1.99M Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75M Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K Sarfira: 417K

Kesari Chapter 2 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 47K

1st Week: 870K

2nd Week: 552K

3rd Week: 153K

4th Week: 100K

Remaining: 33K

Total: 1.76 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

