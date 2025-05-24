Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has finished its run in the theaters and closed its final BMS ticket sales with 1.75 million tickets sold in its lifetime. The courtroom drama found a spot in the top 5 ticket sales for a Hindi film on BookMyShow in 2025.
Akshay Kumar Takes 2 Spots In Top 5 Ticket Sales
The courtroom drama, also starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, registered the fourth-best ticket sales for a Hindi film in 2025 after Chhaava (12.58 million), Raid 2 (2.50 million and still running), and Sky Force (1.99 million). It is also Akshay Kumar’s second entry in the top 5 ticket sales of 2025 for a Hindi film after Sky Force!
Kesari Chapter 2 Beats Jaat & Sikandar!
Interestingly, Kesari Chapter 2 also surpassed the ticket sales of Jaat and Sikandar. While Salman Khan’s biggie registered a ticket sale of 1.42 million on BMS, Jaat’s BookMyShow ticket sale ended at 1.28 million in its lifetime.
Trending
Akshay Kumar’s 3rd Best Ticket Sales Since 2023!
Helmed by Karan S Tyagi, the courtroom drama, based on the darkest chapter of Indian history – Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, registered the third best ticket sales on BMS (BookMyShow) for an Akshay Kumar film since 2023.
Here are the lifetime ticket sales of Akshay Kumar films on BMS (2023 – 2025).
- OMG 2: 3M
- Sky Force: 1.99M
- Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75M
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K
- Mission Raniganj: 730K
- Khel Khel Mein: 560K
- Sarfira: 417K
Kesari Chapter 2 Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 47K
- 1st Week: 870K
- 2nd Week: 552K
- 3rd Week: 153K
- 4th Week: 100K
- Remaining: 33K
Total: 1.76 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Narivetta Day 1 Ticket Sales On BMS: Redeems Itself As 6th Best Opening Day Ticket Sales For A Malayalam Film In 2025!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News