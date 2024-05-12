It was a heartbreaking shock when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked at the box office. What was touted as one of the biggest action films in India, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, could not impress the audiences, wrapping its run at the box office at 110 crore worldwide.

While BMCM did not work at the box office, it did dent Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s reputation as bankable stars as it clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office. But looking at the numbers, the only saving grace for the actors has been the film performing better than their last flops.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan performed way better than Akshay Kumar’s last two flops at the box office. It is the third continuous flop for Tiger Shroff as well, but it performed better than his last two flops at the box office.

511% Higher Than Ganapath Worldwide Box Office

Tiger Shroff’s last flop at the box office was Ganapath: Part 1, which collected only 9 crore in India and 18 crore worldwide. However, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s only saving grace can be 511% higher worldwide collection at 110 crore. Before Ganapath, it was Heropanti 2 that earned 26.50 crore in India and was another disaster!

Will Singham Again Redeem Lost Glory?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s box office failure might have impacted Tiger Shroff‘s upcoming films. While Rambo’s fate stands undecided, it is only Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe that might offer a ray of hope for the action star.

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Singham Again, and he will enter the Cop Universe as a young cop. His arc and standalone film might be revealed depending on how his character works in the franchise. Hoping for the earliest box-office redemption for the actor.

