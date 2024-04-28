Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Paycheck Is 125% Higher Than The Entire Earning, Heads For 280+ Crore Loss?

Not a single person would have imagined that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan would meet a disastrous fate when it was announced that Ali Abbas Zafar was collaborating with Akshay Kumar for a massive action entertainer. I mean, what could go wrong when two of the biggest action stars from two different generations were collaborating on what was publicized as the costliest action film in India?

But now that the film has been bombed and it has been 17 days, it would be fair enough to analyze what exactly went wrong with the film. There was clearly no impact with Maidaan‘s Eid clash if one wants to blame that as the primary reason.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has collected almost 59 crore in 17 days, and the film might wrap up in the coming days at between 60 and 62 crore. If all had gone well for the film, it would have been touted as a massive entertainer that should have given Bollywood another 350+ crore film.

Heading For A 280 Crore Loss!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is said to be mounted on a massive budget of around 350 crore, as per reports. So, considering this number, the film is heading for a deep dive of almost 280 crore loss, which is disastrous for an industry that is trying to survive and re-establish itself after COVID-19’s deep slumber.

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s 125% Higher Paycheck

Hilariously, if the speculated numbers are to be believed, then Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s massive paychecks for the film cumulatively are almost 125% higher than the disastrous collection. Together, the actors have been reportedly paid almost 135 crore for the action-biggie.

Akshay Kumar Took 28% Of The Entire Budget?

If the superstar actually charged almost over 80 – 100 crore for the film, as reported by Bollywood Worldwide Box Office, then he has taken almost 28% of the film’s budget that could have been controlled or spent on something better!

Similarly, Tiger Shroff has been paid somewhere between 35 – 40 crore for the action biggie. Probably, it is time for some retrospection about the inconsiderable paychecks inflating the budgets of superstar films by many folds!

